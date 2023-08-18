Shehbaz reiterates Nawaz Sharif will be PM if party gets mandate

Pakistan Pakistan Shehbaz reiterates Nawaz Sharif will be PM if party gets mandate

Says in politics one should try to resolve issues through negotiation rather than obstinacy

18 August,2023 06:18 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – PML-N president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Nawaz Sharif would be the prime minister if the party got the mandate in the election.

Speaking to a private channel, he reiterated that he worked day in and day out for 16 months to do something for the public good.

He said that during his government, he paid all the expenses of the Prime Minister House out of his own pocket.

Sharif said elections would be held in time and if the mandate was given, Nawaz Sharif would become the prime minister.

“Nawaz Sharif is my leader and I am his worker. I was implicated in politically-motivated cases that I tolerated; my daughter and niece were dragged to courts and jailed. All that was unbearable,” he said.

Sharif further said that in politics one should try to resolve issues through negotiation rather than obstinacy.

‘As the prime minister, my biggest achievement was to save the country from default,” he concluded.