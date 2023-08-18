Standing crops wash away as India releases water in Nullah Ek

Pakistan Pakistan Standing crops wash away as India releases water in Nullah Ek

Embankment of the Nullah broke as a result of which paddy, fodder and vegetable crops were damaged

18 August,2023 10:41 am

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – India has released water in Nullah Ek which has destroyed standing crops over a vast area.

According to sources, torrential monsoon rains caused floods and destruction in India after which authorities released water in Nullah Ek. There is high flood at Sambaryal and Naduki Cheema in Sialkot district, they added.

Due to the floodwater, embankment of the Nullah broke due to which standing paddy, fodder and vegetable crops were destroyed over hundreds of acres.

The gushing floodwater also damaged roads as a result of which link of many villages with main city was cut off.

Meanwhile, three major water reservoirs have filled up to their capacity after heavy rains in Pakistan, said Indus River System Authority (IRSA) in a statement.

The authority said the total water stored in Tarbela, Mangala and Chashma reservoirs is 13.4 million acre feet.

