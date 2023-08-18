Pakistan traces Indian intelligence agency's involvement in Jaranwala incident

18 August,2023 10:14 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Agencies have detected alleged involvement of Indian intelligence agency in the Jaranwala incident, sources told Dunya News.

Startling revelations were made during the investigation of attack on churches in Jaranwala. Christian locality, churches and public property were put on fire in a tragic incident which took place in Jaranwala two days ago.

According to the sources, the role of notorious intelligence agency of India was found in the unfortunate incident.

It was a well-planned conspiracy to spread Muslim-Christian riots and concrete evidence has also been found.

A heinous conspiracy was hatched to sow the seeds of discord and hatred among the minorities and Muslim population living peacefully in Pakistan.

Some people were used against the Christian community under a well-organised plan hatched by the Indian intelligence agency.

According to sources, derogatory remarks were written on the papers by the proxies of enemy forces. Those papers were thrown near the religious places with names and phone numbers of Christians written on them.

The churches, residences of Christians and properties were damaged by involving the local Muslim population.

It was a deep conspiracy by India to divert the attention from its atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir.

The sources said that investigation is underway and all the suspects are linked with India.

