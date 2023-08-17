MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel passes away

Pakistan Pakistan MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel passes away

MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel passes away

17 August,2023 11:42 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Kanwar Naveed Jameel, a former MNA of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), passed away in Karachi on Thursday.

Jameel, who previously served as the mayor of Hyderabad and held the position of parliamentary leader within the MQM-P, passed away. His funeral would be held tomorrow after the Friday prayers at Mustafa Masjid, located in DHA Phase 1, Karachi.

Jameel had been elected to the Sindh Assembly on the MQM's ticket from PS-106 (Karachi-XVIII) constituency during the 2002 general elections.

In addition, he secured a seat in the National Assembly of Pakistan as an MQM-P candidate for NA-246 (Karachi-VIII) through a by-election held in 2015. He garnered a total of 95,644 votes and emerged victorious against Imran Ismail, a former candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).