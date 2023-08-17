No room for Jaranwala-like incidents in Pakistan: COAS Munir

He termed the incident 'extremely tragic and totally intolerable'

17 August,2023 07:58 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday termed the Jaranwala incident “extremely tragic and totally intolerable”.

The army chief stated this while addressing the participants of yearly ISPR Internship Programme being attended by over 370 students from various universities across Pakistan.

“There was no room for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behaviour by any segment of the society against anyone, particularly against minorities,” he said.

Gen Asim Munir said all citizens of Pakistan are equal amongst each other irrespective of religion, gender, cast or creed. He emphasised that no one will be allowed to take law in own hands and those culpable of committing such crimes will be brought before the court of justice.

COAS emphasised upon the role of youth towards national development, saying: “Youth is future of Pakistan, which can contribute immensely towards peace, progress and prosperity of the country.”

He also highlighted the efforts of inimical forces towards creating and fomenting fissures, intolerance, mistrust and violent behaviour among the people to spread anarchy and unrest in the country.

“It’s imperative for the youth to discern the difference between truth, half truth, lies, misinformation and disinformation.“ COAS remarked.

In the end, the army chief appreciated the young internees for successfully completing the programme.

