Hassaan Niazi categorised as A-Plus accused

Team will depart Lahore for Quetta to take custody of PTI chief’s nephew

16 August,2023 11:12 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The name of Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, has been included in the A-Plus category of accused.

Police sources said the accused, involved in the May 9 incident, has been named in A-Plus and A categories. A police team will depart Lahore for Quetta next week to take custody of Hassaan Niazi.

After fulfilling the legal requirements, DIG Investigation Imran Kishor will also be part of the team to bring Niazi. Niazi has been handed over by Abbottabad police to Quetta police. In this regard, the Home Department has written a letter to transfer Niazi to Lahore.

Cases were registered against Hassaan Niazi in other police stations including Lahore's Sarwar Road police station.