From space UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day

From space UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day

UAE astronaut shared a picture of Islamabad, taken from the International Space Station.

15 August,2023 05:35 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Astronaut of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sultan Al Neyadi has joined in Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations from 400 kilometers above earth and felicitated the Pakistani nation.

The UAE history maker shared a picture of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, taken from the International Space Station on Monday.

Dr Al Neyadi who is coming to the end of his six-month voyage in space, paid tribute to Pakistan’s “rich culture” in a congratulatory message on social media.

In a tweet he said, “Happy Independence Day to all Pakistanis, especially those living in the UAE. As one of the largest expat communities in my country, we have lived together for years and learned a lot about your rich culture. Here’s your capital, Islamabad, from space.”