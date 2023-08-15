Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar named caretaker CM Sindh

Murad Ali Shah and Rana Ansar have agreed on naming Maqbool Baqar as the caretaker CM Sindh.

15 August,2023 04:54 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has been named as caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh on Monday night, Dunya News reported. Caretaker CM’s name was announced minutes before the deadline.

Outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader in the now-dissolved provincial assembly Rana Ansar have agreed on naming Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as the caretaker chief minister of the province. They subsequently signed and sent the advice to the Governor Sindh for the final approval.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab announced this in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just as the deadline for Murad and Ansar to finalise a name for the caretaker chief minister was about to end.

“This is to inform that the consultative process between CM Sindh & Opposition Leader under Article 224(1A) took place on the 12th, 13th & 14th of August. Both the leaders have agreed to propose the name of Justice Maqbool Baqar sb as the caretaker Chief Minister Government of Sindh,” Murtaza Wahab tweeted.

