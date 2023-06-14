PM to leave for Azerbaijan on two-day official visit today

PM to leave for Azerbaijan on two-day official visit today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold wide-ranging talks with President Ilham Aliyev.

14 June,2023 07:27 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Azerbaijan on two-day official visit today (Wednesday) at the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Foreign Office, ministers representing the priority areas of cooperation with Azerbaijan will be part of the Prime Minister's entourage.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with President Ilham Aliyev on key areas of cooperation including trade, investment and energy.

Regional and global issues of mutual concern and cooperation in multilateral forums will also be discussed.

Pakistan-Azerbaijan relationship is embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters.

Frequent leadership level exchanges highlight the bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to closer multifaceted cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

