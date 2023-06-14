PM to inaugurate various development projects in twin cities today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today (Tuesday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the prime minister will inaugurate the Seventh Avenue overhead bridge at the Srinagar Highway.

The Prime Minister will later attend the opening ceremony of the reconstructed IJP Road and also perform the groundbreaking of 11th Avenue.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will also be given a detailed briefing on the development projects.

