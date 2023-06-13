JI mandate in Karachi should be recognised, says Mustaq Ahmad

Attempts being made to convert majority into minority in Karachi

13 June,2023 09:18 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said on Tuesday the mandate of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi should be recognised.

Expressing his thoughts, he said the mayoral election in Karachi was going to be held on June 15, claiming the Sindh police "switch political allegiances".

Mr Ahmad claimed, "The buying and selling of votes through money is going on. The attempts are being made to convert the majority into a minority in Karachi".

He requested the Sindh government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to play their roles in the election of the mayor.

"The illegal tactics are being used to block Hafiz Naeemur Rehman's way to becoming mayor, Mr Ahmad asserted."