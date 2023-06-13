Not leaving politics, want to spend time with family: Bao Rizwan

Bao Rizwan wants no leniency for those involved in 9/5 attacks

13 June,2023 07:15 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former provincial environment minister Bao Rizwan on Tuesday said that he was not leaving politics but wants to spend time with his family.

Mr Rizwan visited the grave of martyred DIG Police Fayyaz Sumbal and laid flowers on his grave. Speaking to the media on this occasion, Mr Rizwan said, "My brother saved hundreds of lives by sacrificing his life. Fayyaz Sumbal showed bravery".

Speaking about the May 9 mayhem, Mr Rizwan said, "The attack on military installations on May 9 saddened me. The events that took place on May 9 are highly condemnable".

Those involved in the May 9 vandalism must be brought to justice, he stressed.

