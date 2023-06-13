LHC suspends decision to reinstate PTI MNAs

Pakistan Pakistan LHC suspends decision to reinstate PTI MNAs

Justice Shahid Bilal heard intra court plea by assembly’s secretary Tahir Hussain

13 June,2023 05:13 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Tuesday suspended the decision to reinstate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members of National Assembly.

Justice Shahid Bilal headed the two-member bench of the LHC and heard the intra court plea by the assembly’s secretary Tahir Hussain in which Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and 61 others were made respondents.

It was adopted in the appeal that 123 MNAs belonging to the PTI resigned after the vote of no confidence against the former premier Imran Khan adding the speaker accepted 11 resignations on May 28 and later accepted all resignations on January 17.

The secretary stressed the single bench of the LHC gave decision to reinstate the PTI members who tendered resignations.

It was added that intra court plea should be accepted and the decision of the single bench should be declared null and void.

Later, the court called on respondents to respond to the matter till June 21 by suspending the decision.