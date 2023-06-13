Marriyum Aurangzeb visits Dunya News head office

Says elections to be held after completion of term in August

13 June,2023 04:53 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday visited Dunya News head office.

Speaking to reporters, she said it was a wonderful experience to visit the office and meet the management. “It is a pleasure to meet all the staff,” she added.

Answering a question, she said the government had presented growth-inclusive budget, adding that the package also supported development in sectors like IT, agriculture, youth, and women. “It will ensure speedy progress in the country,” she added.

She went on to say that the government would complete its constitutional term in August, adding that it would follow caretaker setup and elections. “The PML-N has started election campaign and it is the only party that is [active] in the field right now,” she added.

Ms Aurangzeb said the party would continue its campaign with complete consistency, adding that elections would be held after the completion of the constitutional term. “The PML-N paved the way for progress whenever people mandated it to power,” she added.

Upon another question, she said the PML-N changed the most expensive country to cheapest country whenever it came to power, adding that its biggest success was saving the country's economy from default. “We have lowered prices of petroleum products despite difficult conditions and given relief to people,” she added.

Upon PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, she said Mr Sharif would return before elections. “The PDM leadership will take a decision if the parties want to stay united for elections but the PML-N will contest election fully,” she added.

At one point, she condemned May 9 attacks, adding that perpetrators would be brought to justice based upon proper investigation.

