Bykea hit with bizarre glitch as users receives curse words in notifications

Pakistan Pakistan Bykea hit with bizarre glitch as users receives curse words in notifications

The company has apologised for the inappropriate messaging

13 June,2023 03:18 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Bykea, a ride hailing and delivery app, has just experienced what appears a cyber attack that resulted in sending out inappropriate words cursing Pakistan in its notification to its users. As it navigated through the bizarre bug in its push notification system, social media users reported the issue no Twitter, sparking a meme fest.

— Syed Hussain Bukhari (@Itz_hussain7) June 13, 2023

However, some of them pointed out loopholes in the app’s security, saying the company should also focus on its cyber security.

— Anas Tipu (@teepusahab) June 13, 2023

Furthermore, Pakistan’s online shopping store Daraz enjoyed the moments as it in its notification said: “We are NOT hacked”. After the glitch got the attention of the company, it took immediate measures to fix it. The company in its message said

“We apologise for the inappropriate messaging sent through Bykea. We can confirm that this was a third party community tool which got compromised. Our team has restored it,” reads the message.