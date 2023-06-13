Sheikh Rashid smells 'horse trade' as Karachi mayoral election nears

Pakistan Pakistan Sheikh Rashid smells 'horse trade' as Karachi mayoral election nears

He announces to move IHC against police raids at his residence

13 June,2023 02:10 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed claimed on Tuesday that horse-trading had begun in Dubai, UAE, ahead of mayoral election in Karachi.

Jamaat-i-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Murtaza Wahab are among the top contenders for the post as the mayoral elections are scheduled to be held on June 15 (Thursday).

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the “cash group” would win in the election as he apparently hit out at the PPP.

The AML chief said he would move the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the raids at his residence without any warrants. He alleged that police damaged his belongings and tortured his employees.

He claimed that police officials took away his vehicles, watches, licensed guns and cash during the raids, adding that violation of sanctity of “chadar & char diwari” would cause political volcano in the country.

Predicting elimination of the PML-N, Mr Ahmed said the apex court would give important verdicts. He said elections would be held at every cost.

The AML-chief said working for political division of Punjab had been started, adding that PDM would break apart as the PML-N and PPP will come face to face in upcoming elections. He also hit out at the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.