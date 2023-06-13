Hina Rabbani Khar commences official visit to Belgium

13 June,2023 04:25 am

BRUSSELS (Dunya News) - Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrived in Brussels on Monday with the aim to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and Belgium across all areas of cooperation, with a particular focus on labour mobility from Pakistan to Belgium.

Commencing her official engagements, Minister of State held a meeting with Belgian Secretary of State for Migration and Asylum Nicole de Moor. During the meeting, constructive discussions were held on enhancing cooperation in the field of labour mobility.

Hina Rabbani Khar also met Chair of the Pakistan Belgium Parliamentary Friendship Group Senator Allessia Cleas.

The discussions focused on fostering stronger ties between the two nations and exploring avenues for increasing trade and investment cooperation. Both sides emphasized the mutual benefits of promoting people-to-people contacts as enhancing parliamentary interactions.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar invited the Belgian Parliamentary members to visit Pakistan and build on the excellent people to people ties between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan attaches great significance to its relations with Belgium that are embedded in history with important focus on trade, investment and educational cooperation.

