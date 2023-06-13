PM, Rohail Asghar discuss political situation

Pakistan Pakistan PM, Rohail Asghar discuss political situation

Rohail Asghar paid tribute to Shehbaz Sharif for people-friendly initiatives in the Budget 2023-24.

13 June,2023 04:23 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rohail Asghar called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister Office. According to sources, matters pertaining to the overall political situation were discussed during the meeting.

The Advisor paid tribute to Shehbaz Sharif for the people-friendly initiatives in the Budget 2023-24.

