Court orders police to produce Parvez Elahi in illegal recruitment case

12 June,2023 07:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A sessions court ordered police on Monday to produce former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi for the physical remand in illegal recruitment case.

Additional session judge Saima Riyasat heard the petition on the appeal of anti-terrorism officials at the sessions court Lahore.

The court ordered that Mr Elahi and Punjab Assembly secretary Rai Mumtaz be produced before the magistrate for the plea related to physical remand.

