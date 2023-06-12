CTD arrests three terrorists in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan CTD arrests three terrorists in Karachi

Ammunition also recovered

12 June,2023 07:35 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday nabbed three terrorists in Gulistan-e-Jauhar in an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

The CTD authorities said that the terrorists belonged to a banned outfit, adding that they wanted to launch attacks on important installations. “They also wanted to attack important personalities,” the authorities added.

The authorities recovered three hand-grenades and six pistols from the arrested terrorists.