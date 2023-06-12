Senate passes resolution against May 9 incidents

Martyrs are country's pride, says resolution

12 June,2023 07:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Senate on Monday passed a resolution condemning the May 9 incidents.

State Minister Shahadat Awan tabled the resolution wherein it was stated that public property, including Radio Pakistan and Jinnah House, was attacked. “The House condemns the violent attacks of May 9,” it added.

It went on to add that Pakistan Army’s martyrs were country’s pride, adding that the army had paid sacrifices for the stability of the country. “People involved in these incidents should be dealt with strictly,” it added.



