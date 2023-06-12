Govt presented 'friendly' budget despite odds, says Balighur Rehman

Govt steers country's economy in right direction: Punjab governor

12 June,2023 02:26 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman on Monday praised the incumbent government for presenting "friendly" budget despite economic woes.

Mr Rehman met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, during which he said that overseas Pakistanis were an "asset" of the country. He welcomed the "significant" increase in salaries of the civil servants.

"I would like to appreciate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for presenting the budget in favour of the people," Mr Rehman added.

He went on to say the government had steered the country's economy in the right direction, adding the country would witness more economic stability in the coming days.