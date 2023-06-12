NAB Chairman Nazir Ahmed pledges to make bureau apolitical

Pakistan Pakistan NAB Chairman Nazir Ahmed pledges to make bureau apolitical

'We are cognisant of our shortcomings and mistakes'

12 June,2023 02:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman retired Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed on Monday vowed to make the institution apolitical as he admitted that the anti-graft watchdog had been used as a political tool in the past.

“NAB has been involved in various controversies in the recent past and we are cognisant of our shortcomings and mistakes,” Mr Ahmed said while addressing a ceremony. He said steps were being taken to restore credibility of the NAB, adding: “We will win public trust and fulfill our responsibilities”.

He said NAB had rendered immense service to this country and society, adding that recoveries were being made in corruption cases. He also hinted at new legislation to strengthen NAB.

He said the anti-graft watchdog had no “favourites and enemy” in its struggle against corruption, adding that they would go to all lengths to free the NAB from the political influence.