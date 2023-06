Dr Fauzia back to Karachi after meeting Aafia Siddiqui

Says Islamabad High Court made her meeting with Aafia possible

12 June,2023 12:23 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - After meeting with her sister Aafia Siddiqui, imprisoned in a US jail, every sister, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui has returned to Karachi.

Talking to media persons at Karachi airport, Dr Fauzia said she will meet again with her sister Aafia Siddiqui in July. She said her meeting with Aafia could be possible much earlier but previous government did not facilitate her.

However the incumbent government, she continued, facilitated her for her meeting with Aafia. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilal Bhutto Zardari helped her a lot, she maintained.

Dr Fauzia Siddiqui said she had no idea that Aafia would be in such a bad condition. ‘A little effort can make her return to Pakistan possible,” she said.

She said that the Islamabad High Court made her meeting with Aafia possible. Fauzia reiterated that Islamabad High Court’s role could be vital in release of Aafia.

Earlier, she said Senator Mushtaq Ahmed supported him beyond blood relation. She succeeded in meeting her sister after 20 years.