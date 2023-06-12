SC expresses concerns over stone crushing in Margalla range, seeks plantation record

CJP Bandial adjourns hearing a case against encroachment of forest lands for a month

12 June,2023 12:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday expressed concerns over ongoing stone crushing in the Margalla range and sought planation record from all provinces.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard a case against encroachment of forest lands in the country.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that trees were visible on Islamabad side of mountains of Margalla but the stone crushing was being conduct on the rear side.

At which, the government lawyer, Raja Shafqat said the rear side of Margalla hills fell under the jurisdiction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The CJP said the forest lands were being encroached and asked: “What measures are being taken by the government for plantation? How match trees have been planted by the provincial governments?”

He further inquired whether the forest land was being given on lease through public-private partnership. The provincial governments’ lawyers said all lease had been suspended in line with the court orders.

Summoning record of retrieved forest land in all the four provinces, the top judge sought details of trees planted in their jurisdictions.

Laster, the apex court adjourned the hearing for a month.