Karachi DHA prepares residents for cyclone Biparjoy

12 June,2023 11:40 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday advised it’s residents to take precautionary measures as the severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ moves closer to the provincial capital.

In a tweet, the DHA administration while warning people about the escalating threat advised them to prepare for any emergency situation. The administration shared a list of safety measures and urged the residents to follow the mentioned steps.

DHA Karachi official stated that, “We advise our residents to prepare for the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) *BIPARJOY*.”

They further recommended to secure the basement entrance and windows to prevent storm water from damaging the houses and also to contact the helpline 1092 in case of emergency.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says Biparjoy is now an extremely severe cyclonic storm. The cyclone is getting much intensity and may hit Pakistani shores by June 15.

