Pakistan Pakistan Military veterans to guard sensitive buildings, Red Zone

Islamabad police will initially hire 200 soldiers for security purposes

12 June,2023 09:34 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) will hire retired soldiers in different fields to guard the sensitive buildings and Red Zone area.

According to media reports, initially 200 military veterans will be recruited in Islamabad police with educational qualification till matriculation and age limit 42 years

Sources said a character certificate, national identity card (NIC), and educational credentials are mandatory for the recruitment.

Earlier on Saturday, the Islamabad administration had asked the interior ministry to call back the Pakistan Army troops a month after they were deployed in a bid to deal with the law and order situation following former prime minister's arrest on May 9.

On May 10, the military was called in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad to maintain the deteriorating law and order situation after the protests erupted countrywide.

The nearly three-day-long protests also claimed at least eight lives and injured dozens of others with the incumbent coalition government suspending internet services and deploying army troops to maintain law and order situation.

In a letter to the Ministry of Interior, the chief commissioner of Islamabad said that the situation in the capital was "satisfactory".

“The situation is now satisfactory in the ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory) and it is, therefore, requested that the requisition made vide the referred letter may be de-notified, in the best interest of the public,” the letter said.