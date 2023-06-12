Four killed in road mishap at Sheikhupura Motorway

12 June,2023 06:03 am

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – At least four people lost their lives and more than 30 were wounded when a bus overturned at the Sheikhupura Motorway in the wee hours of Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took places near Faizpur Interchange at the Sheikhupura Motorway (M3) where a bus going to Sialkot from Multan turned turtle, killing four persons on the spot and wounding more than 30 other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

