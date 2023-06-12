Debate on budget 2023-24 to begin in National Assembly today

Opposition leader in the National Assembly will formally initiate the debate over budget 2023-24.

12 June,2023 05:40 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly will meet today (Monday) at 4:00pm at the Parliament House. The treasury and opposition benches will start general debate on budget 2023-24 during the session, Dunya News reported.

During the meeting, the regular agenda including Question Hour, Call Attention Notices will remain suspended.

As per the tradition of the house, leader of opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will formally initiate the debate over the federal budget for the year 2023-24 and after his speech, other nominated members will take part in the debate.

According to sources, the debate on the budget will continue for more than a week after which members of the opposition will start moving cut motions seeking changes to budget proposals.

After getting recommendations from the Senate, the finance bill for the next financial year will be passed in the third week of this month.

