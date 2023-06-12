10 killed as bus plunges into ravine in AJK

12 June,2023 05:21 am

MIRPUR (Dunya News) – At least 10 persons were killed and scores of 13 other were wounded when a bus fell into deep ravine in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night.

According to details, a bus carrying 35 passengers fell into a deep ravine when the driver tried to negotiate a sharp turn in the mountainous terrain of Kotli district, killing 10 persons on the spot and injuring 13 others. All the passengers were returning to Gujranwala after attending an Urs ceremony Nairian area near Kotli.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Mirpur. Rescue sources said that the death toll may rise further as some of the injured were in critical condition.

