Mian Channu: Over a dozen kids hospitalized after eating poisonous herb

Pakistan Pakistan Mian Channu: Over a dozen kids hospitalized after eating poisonous herb

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the affected children to hospital.

12 June,2023 04:30 am

MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – More than a dozen children of a village near Mian Channu were hospitalized after eating some poisonous herb on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the children were bathing at a tubewell in a village near Mian Channu where they ate some poisonous herb due to which their condition deteriorated.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the affected children to hospital. Rescue sources informed that all the patients were in stable condition.

