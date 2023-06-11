Parvez Elahi's health deteriorates in jail

Ex-Cm was immediately brought to PIC Lahore

11 June,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhary Parvez Elahi, currently under detention was brought to PIC Lahore owing to his deteriorating health during the wee hours of Sunday night.

According to reports, the former CM Parvez Elahi was having some cardiac issues and his condition was getting unstable under the custody. The Ex-CM was brought under strict security arrangements and heavy contingent of police have been stationed outside Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Parvez Elahi is currently undergoing several tests to determine the factor causing inconvenience. After the examination, the authorities would devise further plan to either shift him to camp jail or let his stay in the hospital.

Parvez Elahi is currently under detention at camp jail due to his judicial remand in a case regarding fraudulent inductions of Punjab assembly staff.

However, the situation will become clear once the examination concludes.