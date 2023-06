CJP Bandial calls judicial commission meeting for appointment of two jud

Pakistan Pakistan CJP Bandial calls judicial commission meeting for appointment of two jud

Meeting to deliberate appointment of PHC CJ Musarrat Hilali

10 June,2023 11:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday called a meeting of the judicial commission on June 14.

He summoned the meeting for appointment of two judges.

The meeting would also deliberate the appointment of PHC’s chief justice Musarrat Hilali.