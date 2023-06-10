19 died as rain, thunderstorm wreak havoc in KP, Punjab

Pakistan Pakistan 19 died as rain, thunderstorm wreak havoc in KP, Punjab

Strong winds disrupt electricity in various areas of Punjab, KP

10 June,2023 08:14 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Almost 19 people, including women and children, were killed due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Various areas of the country experienced rains on Saturday with cities administration remaining on high alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Due to rains and storm, the worst destruction occurred in Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where five people, including three children, died due to the collapse of the walls and roofs of the houses with several injured also.

Meanwhile, in Lakki Marwat, two children and one woman also lost their lives due to intense rain while three children died in Karak with the dead bodies of all recovered from debris.

In Dera Ghazi Khan, thunderstorm injured one person and injured 15 who were being shifted to the district headquarters hospital and emergency was imposed in all hospitals of the area.

Rescue 1122 DG said relief operations were underway in the affected areas and injured were being shifted to the hospitals.

Meanwhile, KP caretaker information minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah confirmed the deaths and said high alert had been issued in hospitals of the affected areas.

Separately, heavy rains coupled with strong winds battered several parts of Punjab including Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other districts.

The painful incident occurred in the Khushab district of Punjab when three girls died following the collapse of wall.

At least 10 people were injured in rain-related incidents in Gujranwala district.

