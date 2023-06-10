Sindh Cabinet okays Rs2.244tr budget for FY2023-24

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh Cabinet okays Rs2.244tr budget for FY2023-24

Says PPP cabinet served people better under guidance of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

10 June,2023 02:44 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh Cabinet on Saturday gave approval for Rs2.244 trillion budget for next financial year 2023-24.

A pre-budget meeting of the cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in which the budget for the next financial year was approved.

Addressing the meeting, Murad Ali Shah said that this was the last pre-budget cabinet meeting of the four and half years period of the Sindh government, the rest of the cabinet meetings will continue as usual.

He said that PPP cabinet served the people better under the guidance of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He added that local elections were a manifestation of the success of PPP government.