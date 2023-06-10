Ex-SCBA president wants JIT to probe Shar's murder

Amanullah Kanrani says real culprits must be exposed and brought to justice

10 June,2023

QUETTA (Web Desk) - Former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association has demanded establishment of a JIT or a judicial commission to probe murder of senior apex court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Mr Shar had filed a petition in the court seeking action against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman under Article 6 of the Constitution. He was murdered a day before hearing of this petition.

Former SCBA president Amanullah Kanrani, addressing a presser, said several questions had been raised over the murder of Mr Shar and a high court judge-led JIT or a judicial commission could find answers and motives behind Mr Shar’s murder. “The real culprits must be exposed and brought to justice,” demanded Mr Kanrani.

He said Mr Shar fought for supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law like Allama Iqbal, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Hussain Shaheed Soharwardi, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and other lawyers.

