Islamabad court reserves verdict on Asad Umar's bail plea in Section 144 violation case

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad court reserves verdict on Asad Umar's bail plea in Section 144 violation case

The judge will announce the ruling on June 19

10 June,2023 12:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A court in the federal capital on Saturday reserved verdict on a plea filed by PTI leader Asad Umar for ratification of his bail in the case registered against him for violating the Section 144 in Islamabad.

Judge Sikandar Khan reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the PTI leader’s lawyer and prosecution team. He said the decision on the bail petition would be announced on June 19.

Mr Umar’s lawyer said there was no evidence about presence of his client in a rally carried out by the PTI in F9 area of the capital city. He argued that Asad Umar was wrongly named in the case.

The prosecutor said the case registered against the PTI leader included non-bailable offence.

Talking to media outside the court, Mr Umar took a jibe at the budget presented by the government for fiscal year 2023-24 a day earlier. “It would have been better if the government had not present this budget,” he quipped.