Karachi bans fishing, swimming in sea as 'Cyclone Biparjoy' maintaining intensity

The imposition of the Section 144 will come into effect from June 11

10 June,2023 10:28 am

KARACHI – The administration of the southern port city of Karachi has imposed a complete ban on going into open sea for sailing, fishing, swimming or bathing under Section 144 as the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “BIPARJOY” over eastcentral Arabian Sea is maintaining its intensity.

The ban was imposed after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued an alert, advising fishermen not to venture in open sea from Monday, 12 June 2023 onwards till the system is over as the “Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied with high tides along coast”.

The imposition of the Section 144 will come into effect from June 11 “till the end of the storm,” the notification said, adding that the measures aimed at avoiding any untoward incident of shipwreck and drowning.

The deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners concerned have been authotised to take action against the violators in coordination with the concerned SSP Karachi and get the violators booked under section 188 PPC.