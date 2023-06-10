Five injured as three oil tankers catch fire in Gujranwala

Five injured as three oil tankers catch fire in Gujranwala

Ten fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

10 June,2023 05:37 am

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – At least five persons sustained severe burn injuries as three oil tankers caught fire in Gujranwala in the wee hours of Saturday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, three oil tankers, parked outside an illegal oil godown, caught fire after an explosion in the Maafi Chowk area in the jurisdiction of Aroop Police Station in Gujranwala due to which five persons were wounded.

Ten fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of three hours. According to rescue teams the injured were identified as Zile Shah, Akram, Shoukat, Sajjad and Shakir. They also informed that the injured were shifted to Lahore due to their critical condition.

On the other hand, police have constituted teams to arrest the culprits who were running the illegal oil business in the residential area.

