Road accidents in Gojra, Wazirabad claim three lives

Police and rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospitals.

10 June,2023 03:57 am

GOJRA/WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a minor boy, lost their lives and on other was wounded in road accidents in Gojra and Wazirabad on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, first accident occurred at the Pensara Road in Gojra where a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle, killing an eight-year-boy on the spot and critically injuring his father.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as Waqas.

The second accident occurred in village Saroke near Wazirabad where two youth were killed when they fell on the road after tyre of their motorcycle burst due to which they sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. The deceased were identified as Abu Sufian and Zeeshan.

