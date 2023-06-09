In-focus

Ali Muhammad Khan rearrested after release

Pakistan

Arrested in corruption case

MARDAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was on Friday rearrested, two days after Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered his release.

Police said Mr Khan had also been nominated in a corruption case.

Earlier, the PHC had ordered Mr Khan’s release, as he had been arrested under the 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Muhammad Atiq Shah announced the verdict it had reserved earlier, and ordered his release against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

 

