Marriyum Aurangzeb for economic vision in FY2023-24 budget

Pakistan Pakistan Marriyum Aurangzeb for economic vision in FY2023-24 budget

She says nation’s four year destroyed by the government of PTI

09 June,2023 05:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the people of the country would witness economic vision in the upcoming budget.

She said the nation’s four year were destroyed under the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf claiming the situation has become positive with the economy approaching stability.

Must Read: Five E's framework to prove game changer for economic development of Pakistan: Marriyum



The minister said relief would be given to agriculture and business sectors with new opportunities also given to youth while mentioning situation worsened due to four years of incompetency and corruption.

