Icon Jameel Fakhri's 12th death anniversary today

09 June,2023 01:49 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 12th death anniversary of legendary TV, film and stage actor Jameel Fakhri is being observed on Friday.

Mr Fakhri started his acting career from theatre at the Wapda Auditorium and the Alhamra Arts Council. He had been on screen in numerous TV dramas and more than 50 films. He was known for his remarkable performances in Deewangi (1983), Miss Lanka (1985), Bhabhi Dian Choorian (1986) and the list goes on.

Jamil Fakhri gained great popularity through his role as SHO Jaffar Hussain in a TV series 'Andhera Ujala'.

Mr Fakhri’s son Ali Ayaz Fakhri had been kidnapped and later killed in the US. It was in December 2010 he learned about his son’s kidnapping. Ali Ayaz Fakhri was brutally murdered and as a father, the actor could not pull himself out of the distress which led to serious health conditions. He had a stroke on May 31, 2011 and stayed in a coma for many days.

The veteran actor died on June 9, 2011 in Lahore at the age of 65. He left behind three other sons and a widow.

Jameel Fakhri was awarded the Pride of Performance by the President of Pakistan in 2002 and Nigar Award - Best Comedian award in film Yeh Zamana Aur Hai in 1981.

His death was a great loss for the Pakistan television and film industry. Mr Fakhri continues to live on in the hearts of his fans.