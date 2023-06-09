Pakistan ambassador meets US Senator Chris Van
(Web Desk) – Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan held a meeting with US Senator Chris Van Hollen in Washington on Friday.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to build a resilient Pakistan's resolution in multiple fields.
Senator Chris Van Hollen said that he has always advocated robust ties between Pakistan and United States especially in economic, commerce and educational spheres.