Pakistan ambassador meets US Senator Chris Van

09 June,2023 11:46 am

(Web Desk) – Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan held a meeting with US Senator Chris Van Hollen in Washington on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to build a resilient Pakistan's resolution in multiple fields.

Senator Chris Van Hollen said that he has always advocated robust ties between Pakistan and United States especially in economic, commerce and educational spheres.