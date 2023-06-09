PM Shehbaz to preside over federal cabinet meeting today

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz to preside over federal cabinet meeting today

The cabinet will discuss a two-point agenda during the meeting.

09 June,2023 05:36 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Friday) in Islamabad to discuss the current political and economic situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting. The venue and the time of the cabinet meeting has been changed. Now the meeting will be held at the Parliament House at 3:00pm. The cabinet will discuss a two-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the cabinet will give approval to the budget proposals for the upcoming financial year 2023-24. The cabinet meeting will also ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings held on May 24, June 5 and June 7.

