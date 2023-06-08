Farooq Sattar rails against PPP

Pakistan Pakistan Farooq Sattar rails against PPP

Sattar takes swipe at embattled PTI

08 June,2023 08:24 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Deputy Convener Farooq Sattar on Thursday launched a broadside at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Speaking to the media after meeting a delegation of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Mr Sattar said, "Sindh has been under the control of an undemocratic government for the last 15 years. Despite being given resources and powers, the incumbent Sindh government has not managed to change the fate of the province.”

Speaking about the GDA, Mr Sattar said, "I hope GDA will get the majority. GDA is the second largest party in terms of vote bank".

He took a dig at the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, 'The PTI is confused about whether to do parliamentary politics or not".