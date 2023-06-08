Qureshi, PTI chairman meeting ends in fiasco

Pakistan Pakistan Qureshi, PTI chairman meeting ends in fiasco

Qureshi remained with the party chief for an hour and left in haste without addressing media

08 June,2023 11:08 am

(Web Desk) – A much anticipated meeting between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and vice chief Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Zaman Park in Lahore on Wednesday ended without issuance of a “joint statement.”

Qureshi, who was released after almost a month’s detention the other day, remained with the party chief for an hour and left in haste without addressing media despite promise of a press conference after the meeting.

According to insiders, Qureshi and the PTI chief had a one on one meeting, behind closed doors. The PTI social media uploaded only one picture of the leaders on the party website.

There were rumours before the meeting that they would discuss future course of action in case the party chairman was disqualified.

Insiders claimed that there were heated exchanges between the two leaders also during the meeting after which the vice chairman left hurriedly without press talk.

