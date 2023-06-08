PTI chairman mastermind of May 9 attacks, says Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

08 June,2023 05:42 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday alleged that according to evidence, the chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the mastermind of the May 9 attacks.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the person who attacked PTV and attempted to launch a disobedience movement against the state in 2014, trained a few people and plotted the vandalism executed on May 9 across the country.

Rana Sanaullah said the PTI members first created the slogan 'the arrest of Imran Khan is our red line' and his arrest will ruin the country are expecting to be treated as political workers which will not happen.

The PTI after crossing the line is demanding the political and human rights, he blamed.

There are evidences of links of these people with external forces to create chaos and unrest in the country. It will take time to complete the inquiry, he said adding that strict action would be taken against the culprits.

The government was compiling more evidence of arson and vandalism executed on May 9.

