Residents stage protest against loadshedding in Hyderabad

08 June,2023 05:36 am

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Residents of Latifabad No 11 in Hyderabad staged a protest against unscheduled loadshedding on Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, several localities of Latifabad No 11 are without electricity for the past two days. The residents have repeatedly requested Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to resolve the issue. Getting no positive response from HESCO officials, the residents staged a protest.

Angry protesters blocked the several roads in the city by burning tyres. Angry mob also raised slogans against the HESCO officials and demanded restoration of electricity. Police also reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

