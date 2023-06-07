PM Shehbaz, Aimal Wali exchange views over upcoming budget

07 June,2023 07:55 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan discussed the upcoming budget on Wednesday.

During his meeting with the premier, the ANP leader underscored the matters related to the country's political situation.

On Tuesday, PM Shehbaz okayed fixed tax regime for information technology (IT) sector and directed the concerned authorities to form a committee and place recommendations.

The PM chaired a session aimed at promoting IT in the country where he also directed to prepare a comprehensive package for the sector. He approved special incentives for startups to empower the youth for taking such initiatives.

Moreover, the premier approved development of IT zones and extension in skill-based programs to train the youth. The PM also directed including these proposals in the upcoming budget.